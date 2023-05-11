Yadgir district records 68.79% turnout and Raichur 70.03%

May 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Yadgir

The total turnout recorded in Yadgir district was 68.79% and 70.03% in Raichur district. Yadgir district has a total of 9,99,959 voters and of them, 6,87,858 voters cast their votes.

The details are as follows:

Gurmitkal has 285 polling stations and 2,48,167 voters. As many as 1,61,291 voters voted (64.99%).

Shahpur has 265 polling stations and 2,38,950 voters. As many as 1,65,834 voters voted (69.4%).

Shorapur has 317 polling stations and 2,37,423 voters. As many as 2,07,105 voted (75.2%).

Yadgir has 268 polling stations and 2,37,423 voters. As many as 1,53,628 voted (64.71%).

Raichur district has total 16,34,989 voters and of them, 11,44,943 cast their votes (70.03%).

The details are as follows:

Raichur Rural has 2,29,046 voters and of them 1,12,680 are male and 1,16,311 are female while 55 are others. As many as 1,72,478 voters voted (75.30%).

Raichur City has 2,32,698 voters and of them, 1,14,978 are male and 1,17,619 are female while 101 are others. As many as 2,32,698 voters voted (62.01%).

Manvi has 2,33,823 voters and of them 1,14,4))8 are male and 1,19,261 are female while 64 are others. As many as 1,56,725 voters voted (67.03%).

Deodurg has 2,33,472 voters and of them,1,15,884 are male and 1,17,584 are female while 4 others. Of which, as many as 1,74,204 voted (74.61%).

Lingasugur has 2,55,534 voters and of them, 1,26,988 are male and 1,28,537 are female and 9 are others and of which, 1,73,056 voters voted (67.72%).

Sindhanur has 2,39,247 voters and of them, 1,16,916 are male and 1,22,309 are female while 22 are others and of which, 1,74,230 voters voted (72.82%).

Maski has 2,11,169 voters and of them, 1,03,650 are male and 1,07,512 are female while 7 are others and of which, 1,49,956 voters voted (71.01%).

A clash between Congress and BJP workers in Kembhavi town in Shorapur taluk of Shahapur Assembly Constituency happened on Wednesday late evening after polling and the police have booked 10 people and taken three people into their custody.

To prevent further incidents after the election results, Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Snehal has passed order imposing prohibition under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Shorapur taluk in Yadgir district between 6 p.m. on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Sunday.