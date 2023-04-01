Women voters on the rise, but representation in politics abysmally low

April 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Representation of women in the Karnataka Assembly has remained in the single digit since 1967, except in 1989 when 10 women were elected. Women were far better off in the first two elections in 1957 and 1962, with 13 and 18 elected, respectively.

However, the number of women voters has gone up significantly. From 55.13 lakh in 1962, the number of women voters has touched 2.5 crore this year. According to the revised final electoral roll 2023 published on January 5, the total number of women voters have outnumbered men voters in at least 17 electoral divisions out of the 34 in the State.

Too few winners

On the other hand, while a total of 1,112 women have contested polls from 1967 till 2018, a mere 100 (8.9%) have won. Of these while 70 are from the Congress (the highest), 17 are from Janata Parivar (Janata party, Janata Dal, JD(S) and JD-U), and 10 from the BJP. The current Assembly has eight women MLAs - four from Congress, three BJP, and one JD(S).

Although the number of women contestants has been on the rise over the years, former women elected representatives said the number of candidates fielded by various parties is still not in proportion to the rise in the number of women voters.

In 2018, of the 219 women contestants only 36 were from major political parties (the Congress had fielded 15 women while the BJP and the JD(S) had given seats to five and six women, respectively). The remaining were from smaller parties and Independents. This time, in the first list, the Congress has given tickets to six women.

This is hardly a surprise if Karnataka’s track record is considered. In 2013, the total number of women candidates in the fray was 170, nearly 6% of the total number of candidates. While the Congress and the BJP gave a mere 10 and seven tickets, respectively, to women, the JD(S) gave only six. The rest were from other smaller parties and Independents.

Winnability is criteria

Former Minister and Congress member Rani Satish said women were lagging behind because party leaders only considered the winnability criterion.

Pointing out that it was getting difficult for women in politics, especially at a time when it has become a game of money and muscle power, she said parties are only bothered about number games. “Parties feel if they stick to principles, it will affect the party’s prospects. It is high time all parties take an initiative and decide on a common policy to reserve at least 10% of the total seats to women. Let us not wait for the 33% reservation legislation,” she said.

K.S. Vimala, State vice-president, Janawadi Mahila Sangathane, said it is unfortunate that parties do not consider representation of women to be important and essential. “We have heard political leaders say that they may not be able to pass the 33% reservation bill but will follow it internally while giving tickets. But, they don’t keep their word although we have several women capable of winning,” she said.

No loose comments, please

The Sangathane has written to all parties in this regard. “We have also demanded that the candidates should not make loose comments that hurt the sentiments of women. Besides, the Election Commission should act against those who try to cash in on religious beliefs of women such as making them swear on their mangalsutra that they will vote for the candidate,” Ms. Vimala added.

To woo women voters, all the three major parties have announced women-welfare schemes. While the BJP has announced ‘Gruhini Shakti’ , Congress has promised ‘Grihalakshmi’. The JD(S) has promised to waive loans of women’s associations within 24 hours of coming to power. However, it remains to be seen how ‘generous’ the three parties will be in giving tickets to women.