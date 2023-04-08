With weddings coming under EC scanner, organisers are facing the heat

April 08, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

When Lakshmikanth H.C., a resident of Mysuru, fixed his daughter’s wedding for April 23 and 24 at a convention hall in the city more than a month ago, little did he foresee the hassles of making arrangements for the event in the midst of the elections.

With the model code of conduct coming into force for the Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka from March 29, elections officials have mounted an eagle-eyed vigil on the bulk supply materials for weddings and other functions as well as their transportation by putting up check-posts and deputing flying squads with a view to curbing electoral malpractices.

Mr. Lakshmikanth found suppliers of bulk items like ice cream were demanding necessary clearances from the election officials. The ice-cream supplier said he cannot accept bulk order without necessary permission from the authorities. “We have been orally instructed by the election officials against delivering bulk items without necessary approvals from the police and election officials,” said Vijaykumar, a representative from the ice cream manufacturer in Yadavgiri in Mysuru.

Mr. Lakshmikanth is worried that the suppliers of other items for the wedding like ration and steel boxes to given as gifts to women guests may also demand such permission from the election officials. His is not an isolated cases as most choultries have reported good booking during April and May, considered to be a wedding season.

Why the vigil?

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Venkatesh Kumar said the organisers only need to intimate the respective Returning Officers so that field officers in the jurisdiction can keep a watch. In the past, mass feeding events have been misused for inducements and violation of model code of conduct. “It is enough if the organisers inform the jurisdictional election officials, who have to ensure that it is private gathering and there is no violation of model code of conduct”, he said.

Election officer for Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru Kamala Bai B. said the organisers of weddings and other ceremonies should provide the details like wedding invitation card and receipt for booking the choultry based on which the election authorities will issue an acknowledgement. “The acknowledgement is necessary for the goods to pass through check-posts and to be allowed by the flying squads,” she said.

Time factor

However, Mr. Lakshmikanth said that time is of essence. He had submitted details of the wedding of his daughter to the election officials. The officials said they would issue the acknowledgement only after securing clearances from the jurisdiction police and civic authorities.

“Instead of distributing invitations and making the arrangements, I am running from pillar to post obtaining approvals from the jurisdictional police station and Mysuru City Corporation’s zonal office,” he said.

Inviting politicians

Also, the organisers of weddings and other social gatherings have been cautioned about the implications of inviting politicians or candidates contesting elections. If the wedding is used by the politicians for electoral purposes, the expenses incurred on the event will be accounted as the candidate’s election expenditure.

