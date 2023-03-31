With poll code in force, vigil tightened in Gadag, Dharwad districts

March 31, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the poll code in force and the likelihood of election malpractices increasing, the district administrations have increased vigil on the district borders. And, on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M.L. Vaishali personally conducted checks at a few check-posts.

Ms. Vaishali visited Kalakeri Check-Post in Naragund taluk in the district on Friday and she also personally checked a few vehicles passing by, including a public transport bus of NWKRTC.

After collecting details from the staff and officials at the check-post, she told them to look for cash, articles, gold ornaments and commercial goods being transported without any valid documents. She asked them to immediately register cases against such consignments and report to the election officials quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintenent of Police B.S. Nemagouda asked the police personnel on duty to be very careful and alert round the clock. He told them to check all vehicles compulsorily irrespective of the kind of vehicle and look for any kind of violation of the poll code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Gadag Zilla Panchayat Susheela B. also conducted checks at a few check points. In all, the Gadag district administration has set up 18 check-posts at various places, including on the district borders.

In Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has directed the poll officials to strictly enforce the poll code of conduct and specifically asked members of static surveillance teams to do their work diligently at check-posts.

A total of 24 check-posts has been set up in the district, apart from the mobile check-posts. This apart, 21 flying squads have been pressed into service to check election malpractices.