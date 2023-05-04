ADVERTISEMENT

With NEET on Sunday, students worried about impact of roadshow

May 04, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With around 1.9 lakh students from the State writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, many of whom are from Bengaluru, there is concern about how they will reach their exam centres amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city on the same day.

The examination is scheduled between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m. Owing to various checks before the exam, candidates are usually advised to reach the centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. If restrictions on traffic movement are imposed during the morning hours, their commute to the centre will become difficult while also making the planning process (to reach) more complicated. Mr. Modi’s roadshow is between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

However, the BJP said it was interacting with the police and other officials to ensure that the show would not cause inconvenience to students, according to party’s co-in-charge for Karnataka polls Annamalai.

“We are working out ways to prevent inconvenience to NEET students by taking into account that the students will have to travel a long distance from their houses to reach the examination centres. Union HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan himself is coordinating these efforts,” Mr. Annamalai told The Hindu.

