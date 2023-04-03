With better network and more smartphones in rural Karnataka, candidates embrace social media for campaigning

April 03, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru

As election campaigning gains pace, social media campaigning of political leaders is in full swing. While social media was used widely during previous elections too, with internet connectivity spreading, this time even politicians in rural areas and senior (older) leaders are utilising social media extensively.

Most leaders in rural areas have set up their own social media teams for these elections.

Subhash Rathod, Congress leader from Chincholi, says, “In rural areas, if not anything, voters use WhatsApp for sure. Compared to the last election, this time, the number of people who have smartphones and connectivity has increased. WhatsApp is our main medium, while we also send out Facebook updates regularly.”

“On WhatsApp, we have groups where our social media teams are constantly sending messages about the work I do and the major announcements of our party on both the State and Central front.”

Social media is the vehicle to reach young voters

A source in the JD(S) said senior leaders see social media as a way to connect with young voters. “You can see that regular updates go out from our most senior leader H.D. Deve Gowda’s account too.”

The social media campaigners of various political parties also said the relevance of social media had increased this time around, with many millennials and Gen Z joining the ranks of first-time voters.

Vikas Puttur, social media convenor of BJP, says, “In 2018, we were the opposition party, and we had a different social media approach to reach out to our voters. This time, as we are in power, we are concentrating on projecting the developmental schemes of both the State and Centre operationalised during our tenure. We are not keen on responding to what opposition parties post. We are also posting reels and stories of our projects and schemes to reach the younger audience.”

Data crunching is basis for schemes announced by Congress

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on the other hand, is trying to post out-of-the-box, relatable, curiosity-arousing content.

Priyank Kharge, who heads the KPCC’s communication and social media wing, says, “In the last election, approximately 4% of votes were influenced by social media. According to available data, around 4.5 crore voters are active on one of the social media sites.”

The idea this time is to capture the minds of younger voters and to cater to every vertical in society. “Our kivi mele hoova (flower in ear, as in hoodwink) or ‘PayCM’ campaigns gained good traction. We also used sarcastic hashtags like #BJPpaapadapurana for PSI scam and #VyaparaSoudha for jobs being sold in Vidhana Soudha. Once these things capture their attention, we get across serious messaging.”

Mr. Kharge added that announcement of policies is also influenced by social media to an extent. “Whenever we or any neutral YouTube channels post about price rise or inflation, we noticed that more women were responding to such posts. Hence, we came up with the idea of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.”

JD(S) wants to establish a unique presence

A source in the social media wing of JD(S) said every tweet or post that goes out of H.D. Kumaraswamy’s account is monitored by him. While the campaign accounts run by party workers and fans use content related to the ruling party’s failures, official accounts of the party and its leaders focus on ethical and factual content.

“We strongly believe that rather than taunting and criticising others, we should let people know what we have done in the past, and what our vision is for the future. There is no need for gimmicks, and we want to abide by the principles and reputation that H.D. Deve Gowda has established for the party. Between BJP and KPCC lashing out at each other, we want to establish a strong, unique presence,” they said.