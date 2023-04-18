ADVERTISEMENT

Will Shettar’s ideology change with party, asks Shobha

April 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and BJP election management committee convener Shobha Karandlaje launched a counter-attack at the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who has joined the Congress, by asking if his ideology would change now “just because the (party) flag which he is holding has changed”.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Ms. Karandlaje recalled that Mr. Shettar came from a family of staunch supporters of the ideology since the Jan Sangh days and that even party stalwarts such as A.B. Vajpayee and L.K. Advani used to stay in their house whenever they visited Hubballi.

“You have inherited such an ideological heritage. Also, you are among those who carried bricks to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But you have now joined the Congress that opposes the Ram Mandir. What is your stand in this regard? Also, the BJP has increased the reservation for Lingayats by taking away the reservation from the Congress vote bank [referring to Muslims] that had been given against the principles of the Constitution. Now, the Congress is saying that it will restore the original position for them. As a Lingayat leader, did you ask the Congress, before joining it, which community will be affected by this?” she asked Mr. Shettar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP had given you the important post of the Leader of the Opposition though there were veteran leaders such as B.B. Shivappa. It also gave you all the posts right up to that of the Chief Minister. How could you forget all these things and quit the BJP and join the party with a contrasting ideology?,” she wondered.

She cautioned Mr. Shettar that people would teach a lesson to those who quit the party for “selfish political reasons” and maintained that the BJP was bound to win in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Mr. Shettar blaming BJP national national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh for him missing out on the party ticket, she maintained that Mr. Santhosh was not a political competitor for Mr. Shettar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US