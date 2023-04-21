ADVERTISEMENT

‘Will not take names of my opponents’, says Preetham Gowda in Hassan

April 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 05:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has said he will campaign in the election without taking the names of the opponents. He will seek votes for the development projects he got sanctioned for the constituency. 

Interestingly, he came up with this decision a day after JD(S) leader Deve Gowda’s family members took part in a rally and extended support to JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, he siad “It is quite common for politicians to come and campaign ahead of elections. But people of my constituency know how I stood with them during COVID-19. Whatever development that the city should have got in the last 25 years has materialised during my tenure”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on the JD(S) leaders’ roadshow, Mr. Preetham Gowda said he had taken a vow not to take the names of his opponents and any leader of the Opposition parties during the campaign. The submission of nomination papers is now over. Now, I do not comment on others. I will seek votes in the name of development work,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US