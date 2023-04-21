‘Will not take names of my opponents’, says Preetham Gowda in Hassan

April 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 05:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has said he will campaign in the election without taking the names of the opponents. He will seek votes for the development projects he got sanctioned for the constituency.

Interestingly, he came up with this decision a day after JD(S) leader Deve Gowda’s family members took part in a rally and extended support to JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, he siad “It is quite common for politicians to come and campaign ahead of elections. But people of my constituency know how I stood with them during COVID-19. Whatever development that the city should have got in the last 25 years has materialised during my tenure”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on the JD(S) leaders’ roadshow, Mr. Preetham Gowda said he had taken a vow not to take the names of his opponents and any leader of the Opposition parties during the campaign. The submission of nomination papers is now over. Now, I do not comment on others. I will seek votes in the name of development work,” he said.