Will Mysuru’s segments buck the trend of low voter turnout?

April 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Why are the three assembly constituencies in Mysuru city failing to buck the trend of low voter turnout? What’s the reason for the voters staying away from the polling booths in every election? Will the trend noticed in 2013 and 2018 polls be reversed?

The focus areas of Mysuru SVEEP Committee have obviously been Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja constituencies in Mysuru city, which have been witnessing low voting percentage. There’s no problem with the turnout in other constituencies in Mysuru district.

In the past elections, a lot of ‘SVEEP’ actions were initiated to motivate urban voters to cast their ballot. But, the apathy of urban voters has continued, causing worries to the election authorities which have set a target of higher turnout in the May 10 poll.

The Mysuru district administration is very optimistic of reversing the trend this time and has been in the process of identifying the reasons for the apathy and how to overcome the trend, carrying out activities for improving voter participation.

Especially in Chamaraja, dominated by a sizable population of educated voters, the voter participation has been depressing. Same is the case in Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja. If the voter turnout statistics of 2013 and 2018 are analysed, the percentage in Krishnaraja and Chamaraja has not crossed 60 in the last two elections.

2013 scenario

The voting percentage in Krishnaraja was 59.13 in 2013. The total number of votes polled was 1,27,812 as against the total electorate of 2,16,213. In the case of Chamaraja, as against the total number of voters which stood at 1,98,475, only 1,10,078 exercised their franchise (55.46 pc). Narasimharaja’s voting percentage was 54.73 – the total votes polled was 1,15,819 as against the total registered voters of 2,11,526. Nearly half of the voters did not turn up to vote.

2018 scenario

The total votes polled in Krishnaraja in the 2018 polls was 1,45,467, including 1,680 postal votes. The total registered voters in the constituency was 2,47,084. In total, 59.54 percentage voter turnout was recorded. In Chamaraja, as against 2,35,672 registered voters, 1,40,622 turned out to cast their ballot, registering 59.27 per cent of voter participation. The total votes polled in Narasimharaja was 1,61,939 as against the total registered voters of 2,62,066, registering 61.79 per cent of voter participation.

2023 scenario?

What could be the scenario in 2023? That’s the big question before the district administration which has been chalking out elaborate plans of making a deeper impact, particularly in the three constituencies, with concerted efforts for reversing the trend and making the electors vote without fail.

While the people associated with Mysuru SVEEP Committee are making detailed analysis of 2018 voter turnout, verifying the statistics in wards that voted low, activities and awareness drives are being planned in these segments to motivate people not to miss voting.

At a voter awareness drive held at the Mysuru palace, former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who is the SVEEP Ambassador for Mysuru, told the young voters gathered at the event – “Bring two voters along with you to the polling booths. This will make a bigger impact. Spread the message of the importance of voting and be the change makers.”

In the past elections, voter awareness drives had happened but the voter participation did not improve. What impact can be seen in the aftermath of SVEEP activities in this election?

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra has proposed to make Mysuru one of the model districts in terms of voter participation during this election, aiming to achieve 100 per cent voting. Will this happen? All eyes on the SVEEP actions and the response from the electors.