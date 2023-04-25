Will BJP’s first woman candidate continue to bring seventh consecutive victory ?

April 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

For the first time in the history of the Sullia Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada, national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party – have fielded woman candidates.

The first ever woman candidate to enter the fray in this constituency was in 2013, when the now defunct Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) issued its ticket to a woman who lost the elections.

The BJP which has been consecutively winning in the constituency for about three decades (since the 1994 elections) has fielded Bhagirathi Murulya, a former member of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat and the Sullia Taluk Panchayat.

It denied ticket to the incumbent and six-time MLA and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara. According to party leaders, the senior MLA was changed because an internal survey of the party revealed that there was anti-incumbency against him.

Sullia is the citadel of the BJP. The party retained this seat in the 2013 elections, when its other candidates lost in seven other constituencies in the district. The constituency has been giving the highest lead to its candidate in the Lok Sabha elections too.

There is a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress in the constituency. The disgruntlement among the rank and file of the BJP has eased after it replaced Mr. Angara with a woman candidate.

The Congress did face trouble from a segment of its workers after it chose G. Krishnappa as its candidate. Supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, a ticket aspirant, held three public meetings in the constituency and staged a protest in front of the party office in Mangaluru seeking replacement of Mr. Krishnappa with Mr. Nandakumar. Their pressure tactics did not yield any result. Though the supporters threatened to field Mr. Nandakumar as an Independent, finally they backtracked and fell in line with the party.

The AAP has fielded Sumana Bellarkar as its candidate. She is a MBA graduate and the daughter of two-time (1985, 1989) Congress MLA from the constituency K. Kushala.

There are eight candidates, who are all novices, in the fray. The others include a candidate of the Janata Dal (Secular), an Independent, and three candidates of registered unrecognised political parties.

It is yet to be seen whether the BJP’s first woman candidate will bring the party’s seventh consecutive victory.

Sullia is the only reserved constituency among 19 Assembly segments in coastal Karnataka. Having a total of 75 villages and the Sullia town panchayat, the profile of the constituency nestled at the foothills of the Western Ghats is entirely rural in nature.

Sullia became an independent constituency from the 1962 Assembly elections. Then it was reserved for a candidate of the Scheduled Tribes. It was reserved for a candidate of the Scheduled Castes from 1967 onwards. Since then it has remained so though, demands have been made for de-reservation.

The constituency is dominated by farming activities with no major industries. The vast paddy fields in the constituency decades ago have now been converted as arecanut plantations. Once grazing lands and cashew orchards have now been converted as rubber plantations.

Yellow leaf disease has wiped out many arecanut plantations in Aranthodu, Sampaje, Todikana and Markanja villages. The disease has hit plantations in Madappady, Aletti, Ubaradkka-Mittur, Harihara-Pallathadka and Kollamogaru villages. Many plantations were hit by leaf spot disease last year. It has forced some affected farmers to switch over to oil palm cultivation.