Will BJP leaders campaigning for Manikanth Rathod highlight his criminal background, asks Priyank Kharge

April 29, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Priyank Kharge addressing a public meeting at Nalwar village in Chitapur Assembly constituency of Kalaburagi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge alleged that BJP leaders are so desperate to win the Assembly elections, as all surveys are indicating that the Congress is ahead.

Addressing a gathering during election campaigning at Kumbarahalli, Sugoor (N) and Nalwar villages in Chittapur Assembly constituency, Mr. Kharge said BJP national leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are coming to campaign in favour of BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod. Mr. Priyank asked what right these leaders has to ask people to vote for him [Mr. Rathod], do they ask votes for their candidature by highlighting his criminal background, he questioned.

Going by the past track record, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP has always fielded strong leaders in Chittapur constituency, but this time the saffron party has pitted a candidate who is facing over 40 criminal cases in several districts – the cases include illegal transportation of rice meant for PDS shops, attempt to murder, and illegal possession of firearms.

He claimed that as per the surveys conducted by various agencies and news channels, there is a strong pro-Congress wave in the State, so the BJP leaders and candidates contesting for elections are very much desperate. And the situation is the same even in Chittapur Assembly constituency. Except, BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar, no other leaders are campaigning for their party candidates.

Mr. Kharge ensured that advanced toilets exclusively for women would come up in all the villages across Chittapur constituency, and a sum of ₹25 lakh for each toilet has been allocated. Around 32 toilets would be constructed in the first phase, he added.

