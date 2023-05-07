ADVERTISEMENT

Will ban liquor if people want it: HDK

May 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Janata Dal (Secular) is not averse to banning liquor in the State if people wish for it, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Sunday.

“The BJP was the one that extended the sale of liquor to villages. If people wish to, we will ban the sale of liquor completely,” Mr. Kumaraswamy announced at Doddaballapura. He said that leaders from North India have been wooing voters on behalf of two national parties, and they have suddenly developed a liking for Karnataka.

“We will know if they have come to Karnataka out of love or will they bid goodbye after elections. None of them have spoken about issues of land, water and language of Karnataka,” he said, adding that they did not raise their voice when people were in trouble during COVID or during floods.

