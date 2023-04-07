When the teacher failed to impress his student

April 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Hassan

Years ago, Y.S.V. Datta, taught his student D.K. Shivakumar mathematical calculations. However, years later, the teacher’s political calculations have gone wrong, and the student is being held responsible.

The former legislator, Mr. Datta, who has been known for his long association with JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, joined the Congress after quitting the JD(S) in January. He was banking on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s support to seek the ticket to contest from Kadur constituency in Chikkamagaluru district as the Congress candidate. But his name did not figure in the list released on Thursday.

Mr. Datta, who won the seat with a huge margin in 2013 on the JD(S) ticket, suffered defeat in 2018 against Belli Prakash of the BJP. However, he enjoys considerable support in the constituency. The Congress chose K.S. Anand, denying Mr. Datta a chance.

According to sources in the Congress, many factors worked against Mr. Datta. The party is not in a position to field a Kuruba candidate in any other constituency in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, except in Kadur. The JD(S) had already announced two Kuruba candidates in the two districts — Ashok Banavara for Arasikere in Hassan district and C.M. Dhananjaya for Kadur. And the surveys conducted by the party were not in favour of Mr. Datta, sources added.

Besides that, it is said that Mr. Shivakumar, KPCC president, was not in favour of fielding Mr. Datta. According to reports, an audio clip purportedly containing the voice of Mr. Datta, which went viral, also worked against him. The person in the clip stated that he would support Mr. Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister’s post, but not Mr. Shivakumar. He also did mention that Mr. Shivakumar was his student. The audio clip is said to have disappointed Mr. Shivakumar.

Mr. Datta conducted private tuitions in Bengaluru for many years, and Mr. Shivakumar was one of his students. However, decades later, it seems, the teacher has failed to impress the student.

Meeting

Soon after the Congress announced its list on Thursday, Mr. Datta’s supporters met at Yagati, his native village in Kadur taluk. They all expressed anger over the Congress denying him the ticket and urged Mr. Datta to contest as an Independent.

Considering the opinions of his supporters, the former legislator has convened a meeting on Sunday in Kadur. He is expected to take a decision after the meeting.