ADVERTISEMENT

‘What is the use of my life, if I don’t vote?’

May 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Girish Pattanashetti

Nonagenarian Ameenabi Dhavalagi, 90, does not have the strength to stand for long but is keen to participate in the electoral process.

“What is the use of my life, I do not vote,” she asked this correspondent, while sitting outside the polling booth on Gokul Road in Hubballi.

She and her family residing at Heggeri Colony was not aware of the provision to vote from home given to the elderly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We asked her to stay at home as we had to arrange a vehicle to bring her here. But she insisted that she will vote,” her daughter Modinabi Dhavalagi said. Finally, on the insistence of her mother, she hired an autorickshaw and facilitated her voting. “We did not know that she could vote from home. Otherwise we would have opted for it,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US