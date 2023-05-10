HamberMenu
‘What is the use of my life, if I don’t vote?’

May 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Girish Pattanashetti

Nonagenarian Ameenabi Dhavalagi, 90, does not have the strength to stand for long but is keen to participate in the electoral process.

“What is the use of my life, I do not vote,” she asked this correspondent, while sitting outside the polling booth on Gokul Road in Hubballi.

She and her family residing at Heggeri Colony was not aware of the provision to vote from home given to the elderly.

“We asked her to stay at home as we had to arrange a vehicle to bring her here. But she insisted that she will vote,” her daughter Modinabi Dhavalagi said. Finally, on the insistence of her mother, she hired an autorickshaw and facilitated her voting. “We did not know that she could vote from home. Otherwise we would have opted for it,” she said.

