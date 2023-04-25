We must turn farming into an attractive and dignified profession for the young, says Darshan Puttannaiah

Techie-turned entrepreneur Darshan Puttannaiah, 45, who is contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections from Melukote for the second time as a candidate of the Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha that predominantly represents farmers, says there is a dire need to turn farming into not only remunerative venture, but also an attractive and dignified profession for the young. In an interview with The Hindu, Darshan, son of farmers’ leader and politician, the late K. S. Puttannaiah, says farmers need a voice in the legislature to bring about policy changes that can transform their lives and villages. Excerpts:

What is your main intention of entering the poll battle?

Some of the major issues we are trying to take up are farmers’ issues like MSP [Minimum Support Price] apart from education and health. We are also trying to figure out how we can impart financial literacy to farmers. Though they make some money, they do not know how to save. They end up spending more than what they earn as many lack financial management. We are also looking at holistic development of farmers in villages. We know it will take generations. But our intention is to begin this process of transformation through financial literacy and modernisation of lives.

How do you think you can make a difference through legislature power if you win?

Evolving strong policies around issues concerning farmers is the key. A majority of the present policies are not really farmer-centric. Most of the revenue for the government comes from farming. But if you look at the State budget, it is upside down. We need to fix it. Once it is fixed, then you will have enough investments in the village. Then we can think of modernising the infrastructure and lives of people in villages which would ultimately pave the way for real development of the country. Then we need to ensure adequate MSPs. Putting in place a loan waiver system that will prevent farmers from falling into the debt trap is also important as farmers are repeatedly becoming debt ridden despite loan waivers. As all these things need policy support, legislative power is crucial.

There is a feeling that political system has failed to understand or respond effectively to the aspirations of farm youth in tune with the changing times.

Absolutely true. Youth are farming the same way as our forefathers were doing. Helping them to upscale and also change in tune with the present day requirements through proper training is important. We should also create jobs in rural-based small scale industries for them.... Majority of them are not so well educated. Farm youth have remained unemployed. But they are not interested in farming though they do not have other skills. Hence, there is a dire need to not only make farming more remunerative, but also a respectful profession so that youth stay back in villages and take to farming.

Farmers undoubtedly form a majority in the State as a community. But their anguish against the system is not getting reflected in the elections. Is it a reflection that the political system has been able to subvert farmers’ electoral power through caste and individual political affiliation?

Very true. Farmers are not looking at the long term when it comes to elections. I am honestly baffled that we are still running our election system in this manner though it is an effective tool for bringing about change. Politicians are dividing villages and the country based on caste and party systems. While politicians are benefiting from the farmers’ divide, the farmers are suffering. In fact village panchayat is a powerful system that can work better if the farmers are united. If the farming community comes together collectively, we can see great changes.

Is it not baffling that there is not much convergence of IT and agriculture though Bengaluru is the IT hub. Will a convergence not help solve problem of marketing for farmers?

Yes. We need to use technology to create jobs through small scale industries in villages and to bring about transparency in the functioning of government systems. Once there is transparency, leakage of resources will stop and farmers will have more money. Then we must help them create new markets through application of technology.

What are the main issues in these elections?

There are four immediate issues. One is the need for evolving a policy on remunerative MSPs. Second and third are ensuring quality and affordable education as well as health care systems. These two are the main reasons for rural people facing financial burden. The fourth is the creation of transparent system in the functioning of government offices through adoption of technology at taluk level to ensure that work is done efficiently without bribes.

You returned to the U.S. after the defeat in the 2018 polls. Are you planning to shift your base to India this time irrespective of the poll results?

Yes. Last time I had to return to the U.S. I was in the process of wrapping up my business there. But now I have completed that and will be in India permanently.