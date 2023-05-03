Watch | Jagadish Shettar: ‘My decision to quit BJP will affect the party in at least 20-22 seats’

May 03, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar, who has also served previously as Speaker, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president, and as a Minister in the State Cabinet, has now caught the attention of the nation for defying the party’s diktat to retire from active politics.

Hailing from a family that has been associated with the Jan Sangh for a long time, Mr. Shettar delivered a shock to the BJP high command by rebelling against the saffron party.

The senior Lingayat leader’s decision to quit the BJP and join the Congress party may impact the political equations in the Kittur Karnataka region. In an interview to The Hindu , Mr. Shettar delineated the reasons for his decision.

Reporting: Girish Pattanashetti

Production: Shikha Kumari

Videography: Kiran Bakale