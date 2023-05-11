ADVERTISEMENT

Voting went up in Belthangady, Moodbidri, Karkala, and Kaup constituencies

May 11, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

People queuing up to cast their vote in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts recorded 77.27% and 78.57% polling, respectively, for the 2023 Assembly elections, according to the final voter statistics released by the Deputy Commissioners on Thursday.

The polling came down in both districts when compared to the 2018 elections. If Dakshina Kannada recorded 77.67% polling five years ago, Udupi registered 78.86% then.

The statistics show that the polling came down in Sullia, Puttur, Bantwal, Mangaluru City South, Mangaluru City North constituencies, while it went up in Belthangady and Moodbdiri constituencies in Dakshina Kannada.

In Udupi district, the voting went up in Karkala and Kaup constituencies, while there was a decline in Udupi, Kundapur, and Byndoor constituencies.

According to media reports, over 80 persons of about 30 houses at Kujumbaru area, Ainekidu village under Kukke Subrahmanya Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk did not vote, as they were upset with the government not building a bridge over a rivulet at Kujumbaru. Instead, they built a wooden footbridge on the voting day.

The people of the village recently had put up a banner announcing their decision to boycott the polls. But the officials who reached there had convinced the voters to vote and had removed the banner. But they had told the officials that they will not vote unless the government met their demand.

The people have threatened to boycott next year’s Lok Sabha elections also, if the government did not construct the bridge.

