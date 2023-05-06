ADVERTISEMENT

Voters to be barred from tourist places in Mandya if they have not cast votes

May 06, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Election Commission of India had issued a direction to create awareness about enhancing polling percentage in all districts during Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Brindavan Gardens in Mandya district of Karnataka.

Eligible voters will not be allowed entry to places of tourist interest in Mandya district if they have not cast their vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna said the Election Commission of India had issued a direction to create awareness on the need for enhancing polling percentage in all districts during the Assembly elections in Karnataka, which will be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 10.

In view of the holiday declared on May 10 on the day of polling, eligible voters are expected to visit the places of tourist interest in Mandya, the Deputy Commissioner said. With a view to create awareness about the importance of voting, the district administration has decided to bar entry of eligible voters to the places of tourist interest if they have not cast their votes.

The ban will be implemented in KRS, Brindavan Gardens, Muthathi, Shivanasamudra water falls, Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, Balamuri and Dariya Daulat Bagh, among other places of tourist interest in Mandya district, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 10.

