Voters’ awareness campaign held at Sunday mart in Mysuru

April 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Public at the Sunday Mart in Vijayanagar in Mysuru take an oath to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections without fail. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to shore up voting percentage, various authorities conducted a voting awareness campaign during the Sunday mart in Vijayanagar.

It was jointly organised by the SVEEP committee and the Department of Agriculture at the farmers market in Vijayanagar 2 nd stage. Taluk Panchayat executive officer H.D. Girish stressed the importance of exercising once franchise to usher in changes within the system and called upon the crowd, which had assembled for the morning purchase, to vote without fail.

Another speaker Chamaraju from Gundlupet First Grade College said that voting was an effective tool to strength democracy and there are any number of results to show that every vote counts. It is the duty of every citizen eligible to vote to exercise their franchise, he added.

An oath was also administered to the people who were in the market and members of SVEEP committee and other departments of the district administration were present.

