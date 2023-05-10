Voter turnout in twin districts falls compared to 2018 despite initial enthusiasm in the morning

May 10, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi witnessed peaceful polling on Wednesday, with the voter turnout marginally reducing in Udupi and by about two percentage points in Dakshina Kannada compared to the 2018 Assembly elections.

In the 2018 polls, the voter turnout was 78.86% in Udupi and 77.67% in Dakshina Kannada. As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the turnout was 78.46% in Udupi and 75.87% in Dakshina Kannada.

Moodbidri and Mangaluru (Ullal) saw an increase in the turnout by 0.05% and 1.52% points, respectively, while all others, including Mangaluru City North and South constituencies, witnessed a reduced turnout.

Voters began lining up in front of booths as early as 6.30 a.m. and the process went on at a brisk pace till about noon across the two districts. The scorching heat dissuaded their spirit thereafter and the pace resumed only after 3 p.m.

At many polling booths across the two districts, voters were upset with the slow process.

An upset voter at Booth No. 176, Capitanio polling station under Mangaluru City South constituency, was seen asking a polling personnel as to how long they should wait.

“We have been waiting for over an hour and the process has been going at a snail’s pace resulting in a long queue,” he told the personnel. “If this was the kind of facility the Election Commission was providing, we will not come for voting next time,” he said.

Only about 400 out of 1,200 voters allotted to the particular booth had exercised their franchise at noon.

The personnel, in turn, blamed voters as having turned up at once and taking a longer time to vote. Lengthy queues were visible in almost all polling stations across the two districts even as voters were feeling the effects of the rising temperatures.

Incumbent MLA and the BJP candidate for Bantwal Rajesh Naik U. was the first to cast his vote at a polling booth at Swami Vivekananda PU College, Thenka Yedapadavu under Mangaluru City North constituency.

The Congress candidate B. Ramanath Rai cast his vote at the Thodambila booth in Kallige village. Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha voted at Ganapathi High School.

In Udupi district, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary cast his vote at a booth in Kotathattu village while Minister and Karkala candidate V. Sunil Kumar did so at a booth in Kalambadi village near Nitte.

Former Minister and the Congress candidate for Kaup Vinay Kumar Sorake cast his vote with his family at the Government Pre University College for Girls in Udupi town. The BJP candidate for Udupi Yashpal Suvarna too exercised his franchise at the same booth.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami cast his vote at a booth at Car Street in Udupi.

The Election Commission of India had conducted several awareness programmes to encourage people to exercise franchise through Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committees in every district. Despite enhanced activities, the turnout remained the same as that of 2018.

Mangaluru City South, an urban constituency, too did not improve its voter turnout from the 67.47% registered in 2018.

Meanwhile, the BJP complained to the EC that miscreants had blocked the serial number of the name of its candidate D. Vedavyasa Kamath on the EVM at Booth No. 85 by pasting a white sticker.

