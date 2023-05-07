Voter awareness human chain and jatha organised in Mangaluru

May 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students from hostels of Backward Classes and Minority Department and other government hostels took part in the human chain and jatha organised as part of the voter awareness campaign of Dakshina Kannada District Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee here on Sunday, May 7.

The students made a human chain at the Lalbagh Junction at 7 a.m. Then they went on a jatha holding playcards stating ‘Nothing like voting, I will vote for sure’ and ‘Namma nade, polling boothnede’ (Our walk is towards the polling booth).

The jatha started from Lalbagh Junction and covered Narayana Guru (Ladyhill) Circle, Mannagudde and M.G. Road. The jatha was led by the vehicle that played “Yaksahanga songs” related to voting awareness. This vehicle was followed by Chande players. During the jatha, the students gave autorickshaw drivers, city bus travellers and others invitations to vote on May 10.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, the head of District SVEEP Committee, who took part in the human chain and jatha, said as part of SVEEP activity, over 40,000 letters have been sent by college students to their family members and friends asking them to vote on May 10. The students have conducted awareness drive in over 120 apartments in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada where cartoons related to voting were exhibited..

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy and Manglauru City Corporation Commissioner Channabasappa took part in the human chain and jatha.