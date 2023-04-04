Vote share of Halady Srinivas Shetty increased in every election

April 04, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The five-time consecutive MLA from Kundapur in Udupi district, Halady Srinivas Shetty, who indicated retirement from active politics by announcing that he will not contest the May 10 Assembly elections, had increased his vote share in the constituency in every election.

His vote share was constantly up from 50.13% in 1999 to 55.75% in 2004, 57.49% in 2008, 57.97% in 2013, and 65.2% in 2018.

Mr. Shetty maintained a high margin of votes when compared to the other winning candidates in other constituencies of coastal Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts in four of the past five elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shetty, a bachelor, won from the BJP four times (1999, 2004, 2008, and 2018). In the 2013 elections, annoyed with the BJP for not accommodating him in the Cabinet, he contested as an Independent candidate and won by pushing the BJP to the third position. In addition, the voteshare of the Congress, Mr. Shetty’s strong opponent, dipped from 37.37% in 2008 to 28.75% in 2013 though he contested as an Independent.

Now the names of K. Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman, Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission, and A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, vice-chairman of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, are doing the rounds as a replacement for Mr. Shetty.

It is yet to be seen whether the BJP will opt for any other new face to retain its seat in the constituency.

The Congress held its sway over the constituency until Mr. Shetty snatched it about two-and-half decades ago.

In 10 elections, from 1952 to 1994, the Congress won from the constituency seven times. The Praja Socialist Party won in the constituency twice in 1957 and in 1967. The Janata Party won in 1978.

Sources in the BJP said that Mr. Shetty, 71, took the decision not to contest on his own and not due to any pressure from the party. There was no reason for the party to ask Mr. Shetty not to contest as he had personal charisma and rapport with the people. The results of 2013 election indicated that he was capable of winning the seat on his own, as an Independent.

The coming elections are crucial for the BJP to retain power in the State. Hence it is not taking any risk of changing the sitting party MLAs without any valid reason and unless the situation demanded it, sources said.

On the other hand, the Congress too fielded only candidates from the Bunts community to take on Mr. Shetty, also from the community, in the past five elections. It continued to field a candidate from the community, Molahalli Dinesh Hegde, a former president of Molahalli Gram Panchayat, to take on the BJP in the 2023 election from Kundapura.

ADVERTISEMENT