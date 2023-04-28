‘Vote from Home’ in 11 Mysuru seats begins from April 29

April 28, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

‘Vote from Home’ (VFH) facility will be enabled for senior citizens aged 80 years and above, and persons with disabilities (PwDs) from Saturday, April 29, as the Mysuru district administration has geared up for the first-ever and challenging task to be taken up in 11 constituencies across the district. Home voting option is available till May 6.

VFM was first introduced in Sindagi and Sira by-elections in Karnataka and such an exercise is being taken for the first time across Karnataka where those opting for VFH in Mysuru can vote under secrecy from their households, without going to the polling booths, on May 10.

Though Mysuru had over 85,514 citizens aged 80 years and above and about 30,883 PwDs, only 2,407 voters aged 80 years and above and 402 voters with disabilities opted for VFM, submitting 12D forms to the election authorities. Consequently, they can now exercise their franchise from their homes. Those who have not opted vote from home choice will be voting at the respective polling stations (54,810 senior citizens above 80 years and 29,091 PwDs)

“Such voters have been communicated by the teams entrusted with the task executing VFH. The day and timing of voting will be communicated in advance and they need to be ready to avail the option. If they fail to avail the option, they cannot vote further, including on May 10,” said Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra.

Addressing press persons here on Friday, April 28, he said the highest number of such voters are in KR Nagar – 499 voters aged 80 and above and 70 voters with disabilities. HD Kote has the lowest number of such voters, 23 voters aged 80 years and above and 14 PwDs, who have sought VFH.

Team constituted

He said 135 teams have been constituted to execute the task assigning them 158 routes in 11 constituencies. “It’s for us and we are fully prepared to achieve the task.”

Each team consists of presiding officer, polling officer, micro observer, group ‘D’ staff, police security, booth-level officer and sector officer besides a video recording personnel. The entire voting process (except the voter casting his or her vote in the ballot) is video graphed and the ballot paper will be sent to the strong room, he explained.

The entire team will go to the voter to facilitate ballot voting, Mr. Rajendra added.

Absentee Voters Covid-19 (AVCO) can also avail vote from home facility.

BEL engineers to check EVMs

A team of 22 engineers from BEL have arrived here from Bengaluru to check control units and ballot units of EVMs and VVPATs that are being used in the elections. The exercise will be carried out before the representatives of political parties, he said, adding that the entire exercise will be done in 2 to 3 days.

He said as many as 143 candidates are in poll fray in 11 constituencies and the ballot papers are getting printed. In Narasimharaja and Krishnaraja constituencies in Mysuru city, there are more than 15 candidates in fray and two ballot units are required in the elections in the two segments.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, who is also SVEEP Nodal Officer, spoke about the SVEEP drives and efforts made in motivating voters for enhancing turnout, including in tribal-dominated areas.