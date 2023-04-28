Vote BJP for corruption-free Karnataka, says Nadda

April 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, on Friday, April 28, appealed to the people of Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, to elect BJP to power to ensure corruption-free governance.

Addressing a rally, Mr. Nadda said that there were a series of scams during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. There was corruption in the construction of the Malaprabha canal, the recruitment of police, recruitment of teachers, and there was a huge scam of ₹8,000 crores in the development of the Arkavathi layout in Bengaluru. “Show me one scam during the BJP rule in Karnataka. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is on bail. There is a money-laundering case against him. The Congress leaders have no moral right to speak about corruption. People should vote for the BJP to ensure a corruption-free government,” he said.

Riots across State

Defending Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about riots in the State if the Congress came to power, Mr. Nadda said during the Congress rule, there were 80 communal riots in the State. Siddaramaiah had withdrawn 175 cases registered against activists of PFI, and those arrested in the previous BJP government were all released. “Then Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had opposed the ban on PFI. Later, PFI activists were involved in the murders of Hindu activists Praveen and Harsha,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing the need for ‘double-engine’ government, Mr. Nadda said the public would benefit when the State governments implement the schemes introduced by the Centre effectively. “When Modi launched schemes, Yediyurappa and Bommai did implement them. That is how ‘double engine’ government functions. However, during the Congress-JD(S) rule, it did not happen. When the Centre sought the list of beneficiaries for Kisan Samman scheme, the State Government gave a list of only 17 farmers. However, now 54 lakh people in the state are being benefited by the scheme. This is the benefit of ‘double-engine’ government’, he said.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, legislators D.S. Arun, M.K. Pranesh, BJP candidate for Mudigere Deepak Doddaiah and others were present.