Vishwanath Patil Hebbal quits BJP, joins Congress

April 22, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP senior leader Vishwanath Patil Hebbal (left) and former zilla panchayat member Arvind Chavan addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

BJP senior leader Vishwanath Patil Hebbal (left) and former zilla panchayat member Arvind Chavan addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

BJP senior leader and former MLA from Chittapur Assembly Constituency and former zilla panchayat member Arvind Chavan quit the BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Mr. Hebbal, during a press conference recently in Kalaburagi, said the BJP has been neglecting its workers like Mr. Chavan, who has served the party for long. But the party denied him ticket and an ‘outsider’ has been given preference over them, he said.

The BJP has given ticket to political greenhorn and rowdy-sheeter Manikanth Rathod to contest from Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Soon after this, Congress leader Priyank Kharge held a press congress in Kalaburagi and indicated that the party’s door was always open for Mr. Hebbal.

