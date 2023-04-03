Vishwanath observes ‘repentance satyagraha’ 

April 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath observed a ‘repentance satyagraha’ for playing a role in the formation of the BJP government in the State.

Mr. Vishwanath was accompanied a host of his supporters from theatre and literature, when he observed the satyagraha near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in front of the Law Courts complex in Mysuru on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Vishwanath said he was repenting for being at the forefront of the efforts to bring the “most historically corrupt” BJP government to power in the State.

He also declared that he was supporting the Congress in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka. Mr. Vishwanath, however, has ruled out the possibility of resigning from the Legislative Council.

