Vintage car rally to create voter awareness organised in Mysuru

As many as 18 tongas and an Ambari roof-top bus of KSTDChad joined the rally. The bus carried a large banner of SVEEP and a voter awareness message while the staff were seen holding flags on the upper deck of the bus

May 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A vintage car rally was organised in Mysuru on Friday, May 5.

A vintage car rally was organised in Mysuru on Friday, May 5. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru SVEEP Committee is using novel methods to spread voter awareness with only five days left for the elections.

On Friday, May 5, it organised a vintage car rally in the heart of Mysuru to attract the attention of urban voters. The three constituencies in Mysuru city have been witnessing poor voter turnout since the last two elections and the district administration, along with the SVEEP Committee, planned various initiatives since the announcement of elections to improve voting, on May 10.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra flagged off the rally at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the palace. The vintage cars passed through the central business district covering the city’s commercial and business hubs.

As many as 18 tongas and an Ambari roof-top bus of KSTDC also joined the rally. The bus carried a large banner of SVEEP and a voter awareness message while the staff were seen holding flags on the upper deck of the bus.

The senior officials also travelled in the vintage cars while the owners of the cars drove their impressive cars.

Speaking after flagging off the rally, the Deputy Commissioner urged voters to exercise their franchise without fail on May 10. “By voting on May 10, celebrate the festival of democracy.”

He told the people to practice ethical voting for building a strong nation. “Do not get influenced by the inducements and vote ethically.”

