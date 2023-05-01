ADVERTISEMENT

Vinay Kulkarni says his supporters are being targeted

May 01, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Shivaleela Kulkarni, wife of Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni, canvassing at Karadigudda village in Dharwad taluk on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vinay Kulkarni, former MLA and Congress candidate from Dharwad, has said that the BJP government at the Centre is targeting his followers by ordering raids by IT and other departments.

Mr. Kulkarni, who has been barred by courts from visiting Dharwad district, told journalists in Kittur in Belagavi district that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State are targeting his followers by ordering raids on them and by filing false cases.

He said that his wife Shivaleela Kulkarni is campaigning for him in Dharwad constituency, as he is not allowed to go there.

