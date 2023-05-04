Vijugouda Patil is using coercive methods in Babaleshwar, says Raju Alagur

May 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress leaders have said that Vijugouda Patil, BJP candidate from Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district, is using coercive methods to force people to vote for him.

“Mr. Patil is using criminal means to threaten and force the electorate to vote for him,” Raju Alagur, Congress district unit president, told journalists in Vijayapura on Thursday.

Vijugouda Patil is contesting against M.B. Patil, former minister and Congress leader.

Mr. Alagur also said that Mr. Patil opened fire in the air using is revolver in a show of strength in Babaleshwar on Wednesday night.

Mr. Alagur shared video clips of the incident. In those clips, Mr. Patil is seen sitting on a platform and shooting in the ground and walking around at night, shooting in the air.

Mr. Alagur said that the Congress district unit will file a complaint with the police against the BJP nominee.

“Mr. Patil is going around crying in public rallies, saying that he has suffered defeat at the hands of the Congress candidate [M.B. Patil] two-three times. They are not genuine tears, but crocodile tears. I appeal to the public not to believe in crocodile tears,” Mr. Alagur said.