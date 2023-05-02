VHP slams Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI

May 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Responding to the Congress manifesto announced ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Tuesday (May 2) that promises to impose a ban on the Bajrang Dal, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) if it wins the poll, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The members of the right wing organisation lashed out at the Opposition party and termed its manifesto “a deliberate attempt to disturb the peace within the country”.

“The Congress in its manifesto had compared a patriotic organisation like the Bajrang Dal with a banned, terrorist and anti-national organisation PFI is very unfortunate. People of the country will not accept it. The Bajrang Dal accepts this challenge and will answer it through all democratic ways,” Surendra Jain, international general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said in a video statement.

He added that the Congress had always supported the PFI and its gang that raise slogans which provoke beheading of certain section of people of the society and Bajrang Dal had always acted as hindrance and obstacle for them.

“You cannot betray the people of the country, Sonia Gandhi. The way you have tried to project the Bajrang Dal in a negative way, the people of the country will not forgive and forget it. Each and every worker of the Bajrang Dal has accepted the challenge,” Mr. Jain said, adding that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal are non-political organisation, but if Congress will stoop so low to win an election, the two organisation are ready to teach the grand old party a lesson.

The VHP leader also accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of opposing the ban on SIMI in Parliament and Congress has protested against the ban.

“Your real face is out when you seek ban on the Bajrang Dal,” he added.