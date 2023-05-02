HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VHP slams Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with PFI

VHP termed the manifesto “a deliberate attempt to disturb the peace within the country”

May 02, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Surendra Kumar Jain of VHP. File

Surendra Kumar Jain of VHP. File | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Responding to the Congress manifesto announced ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Tuesday (May 2) that promises to impose a ban on the Bajrang Dal, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) if it wins the poll, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

The members of the right wing organisation lashed out at the Opposition party and termed its manifesto “a deliberate attempt to disturb the peace within the country”.

ALSO READ
Congress demands PM’s apology for equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal

“The Congress in its manifesto had compared a patriotic organisation like the Bajrang Dal with a banned, terrorist and anti-national organisation PFI is very unfortunate. People of the country will not accept it. The Bajrang Dal accepts this challenge and will answer it through all democratic ways,” Surendra Jain, international general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said in a video statement.

He added that the Congress had always supported the PFI and its gang that raise slogans which provoke beheading of certain section of people of the society and Bajrang Dal had always acted as hindrance and obstacle for them.

“You cannot betray the people of the country, Sonia Gandhi. The way you have tried to project the Bajrang Dal in a negative way, the people of the country will not forgive and forget it. Each and every worker of the Bajrang Dal has accepted the challenge,” Mr. Jain said, adding that the VHP and the Bajrang Dal are non-political organisation, but if Congress will stoop so low to win an election, the two organisation are ready to teach the grand old party a lesson.

The VHP leader also accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of opposing the ban on SIMI in Parliament and Congress has protested against the ban.

“Your real face is out when you seek ban on the Bajrang Dal,” he added.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.