Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders meet religious heads in Hubballi

May 06, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HUBBALLI

In a development that has the BJP worried, Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders and a few religious heads met at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Friday to discuss the issue of supporting Lingayat candidates in the Assembly elections.

The development gains significance in the wake of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa saying that he would “give it in writing in blood” that Jagadish Shettar, who switched over to the Congress after the BJP denied him the ticket, would not win in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. His statement has not gone down well with members of the community, some of whom have openly expressed objection.

On Friday, national president of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa along with Congress leaders Allam Veerabhadrappa, K.C. Kondaiah, Mohan Limbikai, and Prasad Abbayya visited Moorusavir Mutt. Interestingly, Lingayat seers from Navaglund, Rayanal, and Rudrakshi Mutt in Hubballi took part in the meeting.

By the end of the day, the seer of Moorusavir Mutt, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, issued a clarification saying that the Mutt had not convened any meeting under its aegis.

Speaking to presspersons after his visit to the Mutt, Mr. Shivashankarappa said they had come to Hubballi to facilitate the victory of Mr. Shettar and he was confident that voters of the constituency would be in his side.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement against Mr. Shettar, Mr. Shivashankarappa said that being a senior Lingayat leader, he should not have spoken in such a language against another Lingayat leader.

“B.L. Santhosh [BJP national general secretary (Organisation)] also says they don’t want Lingayats. They also say they don’t want Muslim votes. Then why do they come seeking vortes?” he asked.

Later in the evening, Mr. Shivashankarappa chaired a meeting of Veerashaiva Lingayat community members under the aegis of ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat Swabhimanigala Balaga’.