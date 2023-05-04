Vedavyasa Kamath seeks votes on plank of development projects in Mangaluru

May 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

As the BJP candidate for Mangaluru City South constituency and incumbent MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath sets out for the door-to-door campaign from his house at Mannagudda on Thursday, May 4, it was past 9 a.m. When he reached Thimpai colony in Shakthinagar by 9.30 a.m., an 88-year-old Gopal Shenoy Kodange, a senior BJP worker greeted him on behalf of the party workers by presenting him a torch ginger flower and a saffron shawl. After offering prayers at Sri Krishna Bhajana Mandir on Shakthinagar Main Road, Mr. Kamath, who is facing the election for the second time, walked on the colony visiting houses.

He called elderly women as “Dodda” and touches their feet seeking their blessings. As he offered ‘namaskara’ and sought votes, many a residents who recognised him as the MLA, smiled at him and told him in Tulu, “Eerege korpini” (will vote for you) while some replied in Tulu: “Aavuye” (ok). Among the houses, some were of BJP workers while a few belonged to the Congress workers. “A majority of residents in the colony were BJP supporters,” the MLA tells this reporter.

The MLA sat in some houses for sometime and spole to the residents. As the MLA walked on to a house, he encountered a civil matter. One Yashwant told him that his neighbour does not allow him to build a compound wall. He complained that the neighbour was convinced enough by himself and other leaders of the BJP but in vain. The MLA assured him of addressing it at the same time reminded him that it is a civil matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He walked into a house which happens to be a Congress worker’s house. Mr. Kamath who sat there for some time, explains the homemaker of the house what he did for Shakthinagar. He said that Padavu Friends Circle had requested him for a Government Pre-University College in Shakthinagar which was opened with a grant of ₹5 crores, to its building.

At a house, the MLA also met an ailing senior citizen Lawrence Sequeira who explains Mr. Kamath about his health issues.

Door-to-door campaign

At the house of a BJP worker, one Ravi, his mother performed the MLA “aarati” and blessed him to win in the election by offering tender coconut water. The party worker assured the MLA that this time he would get a lead of 2,700 votes in Padavu West ward.

Meanwhile, the MLA quickly visited a house in Kambla ward to pay his last respects to Maina S. Shetty, Secretary of Sri Devi Education Trust, who had passed away on the night of May 3.

Immediately, later, the MLA visited a house of senior party worker in Ballalbagh and sought his blessings where two television channels seek his bite on the campaign. He told the media that he is seeking votes on the base of development projects taken up in the city.

Later he proceeded to Kuntalpady area in Shakthinagar where two women demanded Underground Drainage pipeline to their houses which were on the high elevation. The MLA explained them the technical reasons how it was not feasible due to the topographical condition in the area. He mentioned about the other UGD project taken up in the same area. He also offered prayers at Brahma Shree Narayana Guru Mandir in the area and explained the residents what the party did for Billava community people.

After having some mangos at a roadside petty shop, where a woman approached him for a solution to a problem, the MLA took break for lunch at 2.30 p.m.

Manifesto released

He released the party’s manifesto for his constituency at a press conference in the evening. Following the release, the MLA sought votes from visiting houses in Yekkur and Alape areas till late in the evening.

The MLA was found seeking votes on the plank of development projects implemented and initiated. According to him the party is on the third round of door-to-door campaign in the constituency.