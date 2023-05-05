ADVERTISEMENT

Varuna epitomises 15 years of neglect, say BJP leaders at a roadshow in T. Narsipura

May 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The constituency lacks even basic administrative machinery and infrastructure and urges people to vote for BJP candidate V. Somanna, who will usher in development in Varuna. People are clamouring for change in Varuna, says CM Bommai 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, V. Somanna and others during a roadshow at T. Narsipura in Mysuru district on Friday, May 5. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Senior BJP leaders led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned in T. Narsipura, a portion of which falls in Varuna constituency, on Friday, May 5, and said that the constituency epitomises neglect.

Mr. Bommai said that Varuna lacked even basic administrative machinery and infrastructure and urged people to vote for BJP candidate V. Somanna, who, the CM said, would usher in development in Varuna similar to what was witnessed in Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru from where Somanna was previously elected.

Mr. Bommai said that change was mandatory in Varuna in the interest of the people and described Somanna as a workaholic ‘’who works from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.’’ and puts public interest ahead of everything else. ‘’Mr. Somanna has delivered in Govindarajanagar and he can bring the same kind of development in Varuna as well,’’ said Mr. Bommai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate Dr. Revanna contesting from T. Narsipura segment, Mr. Bommai said he was a physician who visited people’s house to serve and voters had to decide whether they prefer such a person or ‘’someone who lords over others’’ in a veiled reference to Congress candidate H.C. Mahadevappa.

Describing Dr. Revanna as one who was easily accessible, Bommai sought to remind the people of his services during the pandemic and questioned them whether they preferred an honest and dedicated person as their representative or ‘’an egotist’’.

Mr. Somanna, on his part, said that Varuna had not witnessed the kind of development that should have been visible after 15 years and claimed that all he needed was one term to bring about a change. ‘’As part of Varuna is in T. Narsipura, I will develop the town as well,’’ he added. The allusion to 15 years was with reference to the constituency electing Siddaramaiah in 2008 and 2013 and his son Yathindra in 2018.

Cine star Shashikumar said Somanna had become synonymous with development and described Govindarajanagar as a model constituency which would be replicated in Varuna as well.

This was Mr. Bommai’s second campaign in Mysuru district after the declaration of elections. He paid a visit to the Gunja Narasimhaswamy temple before hitting the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US