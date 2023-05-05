Varuna epitomises 15 years of neglect, say BJP leaders at a roadshow in T. Narsipura

May 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Senior BJP leaders led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned in T. Narsipura, a portion of which falls in Varuna constituency, on Friday, May 5, and said that the constituency epitomises neglect.

Mr. Bommai said that Varuna lacked even basic administrative machinery and infrastructure and urged people to vote for BJP candidate V. Somanna, who, the CM said, would usher in development in Varuna similar to what was witnessed in Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru from where Somanna was previously elected.

Mr. Bommai said that change was mandatory in Varuna in the interest of the people and described Somanna as a workaholic ‘’who works from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.’’ and puts public interest ahead of everything else. ‘’Mr. Somanna has delivered in Govindarajanagar and he can bring the same kind of development in Varuna as well,’’ said Mr. Bommai.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate Dr. Revanna contesting from T. Narsipura segment, Mr. Bommai said he was a physician who visited people’s house to serve and voters had to decide whether they prefer such a person or ‘’someone who lords over others’’ in a veiled reference to Congress candidate H.C. Mahadevappa.

Describing Dr. Revanna as one who was easily accessible, Bommai sought to remind the people of his services during the pandemic and questioned them whether they preferred an honest and dedicated person as their representative or ‘’an egotist’’.

Mr. Somanna, on his part, said that Varuna had not witnessed the kind of development that should have been visible after 15 years and claimed that all he needed was one term to bring about a change. ‘’As part of Varuna is in T. Narsipura, I will develop the town as well,’’ he added. The allusion to 15 years was with reference to the constituency electing Siddaramaiah in 2008 and 2013 and his son Yathindra in 2018.

Cine star Shashikumar said Somanna had become synonymous with development and described Govindarajanagar as a model constituency which would be replicated in Varuna as well.

This was Mr. Bommai’s second campaign in Mysuru district after the declaration of elections. He paid a visit to the Gunja Narasimhaswamy temple before hitting the campaign trail.