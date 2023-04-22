ADVERTISEMENT

Value of J.R. Lobo’s assets increased by four times in 5 years

April 22, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The income of former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo has seen a three-fold increase from ₹13.94 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹49.68 lakh in 2021-22. The value of his assets has increased from ₹3.26 crore in 2018 to ₹13.29 crore in 2023

Mr. Lobo, the retired Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation, is contesting for the third time on Congress ticket from the Mangaluru City South constituency.

He had movable assets worth ₹3.16 crore and immovable assets worth ₹10 lakh in 2018 with pension and interest on deposits being the sources of income. In 2023, his movable assets were worth ₹9.82 crore and immovable assets worth ₹3.57 crore with business being the source of income. He has put liabilities at ₹2.3 crore.

Among his movable assets include ₹1.5 lakh in post office. He has shares worth ₹5.36 crore of Cila Agrotech Private Limited, ₹3.95 crore of Cila Advertisement, ₹29.8 lakh of Albertsons International Private Limited, ₹3.8 lakh in Lykora Consulting Private Limited and shares of ₹1.34 lakh of Pompel Properties. He has 15 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹83,775 and a ₹40,000 worth car

His immovable assets include a 2,617 sq.ft commercial building in Kadri in Mangaluru worth ₹3.12 crore, 2.6 acres of agriculture land worth ₹10 lakh and 7.9 cents of non-agriculture property in Padavu village worth ₹35 lakh.

Mr. Lobo’s wife Philomina Lobo, the former Director of Secondary Education, had movable assets worth ₹79.49 lakh and ₹3.21 crore worth immovable property in 2018. In 2023, her movable assets were declared at ₹1.13 crore and immovable assets at ₹31.44 lakh. Her loans were declared at ₹43 lakh.

