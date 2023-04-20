Value of Congress MLA U. T. Khader’s assets doubled in 5 years

April 20, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

While Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader’s income decreased from ₹14.50 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹10.58 lakh in 2021-22, value of his assets more than doubled during this period.

Mr. Khader, who is contesting for the fifth time from Mangaluru on behalf of the Congress, had assets worth ₹1.41 crore in 2018. In 2023, he has assets worth ₹3.41 crore. He has not declared liabilities in this period.

His wife Lamees Khader owns Hawwa petrol pump, the director of Tencho Private Limited, and the business partner in Fortune Hyper Market. Her income has been shown as loss of ₹11.86 lakh in 2021-22. The value of her assets was ₹59.15 lakh in 2018. The value has increased nearly five times to ₹2.89 crore in 2023. She had no liability in 2018 while in 2023 her liabilities amount to ₹69.8 lakh.

Mr. Khader had movable assets worth ₹41.26 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹99.92 lakh in 2018. In 2023, his movable assets were worth ₹60.23 lakh and immovable assets were worth ₹2.81 crore.

Mr. Khader’s movable assets include his three bank accounts where the total balance is ₹21.7 lakh. He has paid ₹12.42 lakh premium for a life insurance policy, and lent ₹25 lakh to Keerthi Bharath Gas.

His fixed assets include 0.65 cents of agriculture land worth ₹6.21 lakh, 0.37 acre of non-agriculture land worth ₹1.73 crore, two residential properties worth ₹1 crore. He has given an advance of ₹1 lakh for purchase of a flat in Deralakatte, Mangaluru.

Ms. Khader’s movable assets include her five business and one savings account where the total balance is ₹4.91 lakh. She has 100 shares of Tencho Private Limited worth ₹1 lakh. She has paid ₹2.64 lakh premium for two LIC Policies, has a car worth ₹75,000, a fuel tanker worth ₹22.5 lakh, 500 grams of jewellery worth ₹28 lakh, and ₹87 lakh capital investment in Hawwa Petroleum.

Her immovable assets include 51 cents of agriculture land worth ₹7.34 lakh, 4.2 acres of non-agriculture land worth ₹46.74 lakh, two residential houses worth ₹61.82 lakh, and she has paid an advance of ₹25 lakh for purchase of 12 cents of land in Ullal.

She has taken a vehicle loan amounting to ₹7.05 lakh, and a housing loan of ₹62.75 lakh.

Their daughter Hawwa Naseema Khader has 300 grams of jewellery worth ₹16.80 lakh. She has capital investment of ₹50 lakh in Fortune Hyper Market in Bengaluru.

Mr. Khader is facing trial in three criminal cases. One case pertains to failure to follow Covid guidelines, another to participating in an agitation demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, and the third to participation in a march from Queens Road to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru in April 2022.

