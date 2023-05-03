UPA govt led by Congress swindled public money by creating fake accounts, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

May 03, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that funds amounting to ₹2.75 lakh crore were swindled by transferring the money to 10 crore fake accounts when the Congress was at the helm of the Union Government.

Addressing a huge gathering at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district during his campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mr. Modi alleged that the amount thus swindled was transferred to the ‘treasury of corrupt Congress leaders’.

He alleged that there were 4 crore fake accounts for transferring cooking gas subsidy, 1 crore fake accounts to transfer women welfare-related funds, 30 lakh fake accounts for transferring student scholarships, and 4.20 crore accounts for transferring ration (food and civil supplies) related funds. The Prime Minister claimed that the intended beneficiaries did not exist at all.

“The the number of fake names (of beneficiaries) was more than the population of Karnataka,” Mr Modi alleged.

“The BJP’s policy is nation and citizen first. But the policy of the Congress is corruption first,” Mr. Modi said. “The Congress is seeking votes in the name of retirement of one of its leaders. Why do they want votes if the leader wants to retire? They are seeking votes by abusing me. There is no place for gaali Sanskriti in Karnataka,” he said.

Mr Modi said that the Congress did not want the leadership of a tribal woman. When the NDA fielded Draupadi Murmu as its candidate in the Presidential election, the Congress did not pave the way for an unanimous election, incurring the wrath of tribal people.

Mr. Modi said that earlier only farmers used to get low-interest loans under Kisan Credit Card. The BJP government extended its benefit to fishermen.

Mr Modi said that Karnataka attracted ₹30,000 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the tenure of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government. Later, during the three years of BJP government, Karnataka got ₹90,000 crore in FDI.

Earlier, Mr. Modi met Padma awardees Tulasi Gouda and Sukri Bomma Gouda at the rally venue and sought their blessings.