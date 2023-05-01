May 01, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address election rallies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on May 6.

Addressing mediapersons in Udupi on May 1, BJP in-charge for Mangaluru division K. Udaya Kumar Shetty said that the UP CM will address a rally at Puttur at noon, at Bantwal at 1.30 p.m. before addressing a rally at Karkala in Udupi district at 3 p.m. He will halt in Murudeshwar at night.

Mr. Shetty said that ‘development’ and ‘Hindutva’ are like two eyes of the BJP. Youths have leanings towards BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning in Karnataka with a target to win 150 seats. “I am confident that the BJP will form the government in the State on its own,” he said.

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

The party organised the ‘maha samparka abhiyan’ to connect with voters in the division, comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodgadu districts on April 30. More than 3.50 lakh party workers from 3,523 booths participated in the drive in the division. BJP workers from 1,111 booths in Udupi, 1,863 booths in Dakshina Kannada and 549 booths in Kodagu took part in the exercise, he said.