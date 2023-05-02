Uneven development, bane of Yeshwantpur constituency, say residents

May 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Yeshwantpur is a huge constituency stretching from the northern part of the city to beyond Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road, including some key localities like Ullal and Kengeri, but curiously does not include most parts of the locality which is known as Yeshwantpur.

One of the main concerns of people in this constituency is that the development here has not been uniform; there are old BBMP areas, those which were municipalities and now BBMP wards and villages which came under BBMP jurisdiction recently. “The development in the newly added areas is not on a par with the old Bengaluru standards. It is very slow-paced,” said Chandrashekhar S., a resident of Kengeri.

Traffic issues

Although metro services have reached many parts of the constituency, residents struggle with last-mile connectivity and pedestrian walkways. “They are not working on making connectivity more efficient. While accessing metro stations by vehicle is easy, there are no specified walkways for pedestrians to reach there by walking. These things need improvement,” another resident pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and the old Mysuru Road, the residents of the constituency have always had to bear with the highway traffic. They said that immediate steps needed to be taken to ease the traffic congestion in many parts of the constituency.

During the last Assembly elections, S.T. Somashekar won the seat from the Congress party before switching to the BJP. In 2019, he contested and won the by-poll here from the BJP. He is also the Cooperation Minister in the present Cabinet.

Work during pandemic

This time around, he is looking to win the elections based on the work he did during the pandemic and the drinking water facilities he has created, whereas T.N. Javarayi Gowda, the JD(S) candidate, is asking for a chance after losing thrice in the constituency. With Somashekar switching to BJP, the competition from Congress is not what it used to be anymore, according to residents.

“I brought anti-COVID vaccinations in a lump sum of five to ten thousand per ward. I distributed food kits to every house and even provided compensation for those who died from COVID in the constituency. I have also got clearance for the Cauvery water supply and the sanction of plans for 17 panchayats to get tap water. JD(S) did no work here and helped no one during COVID. They come here only during elections, but I am here every day in the constituency and working on development,” S.T. Somashekar said.

Countering those statements, Mr. Gowda said, “It is his duty as an MLA to work in the constituency. When I have no power, what work can I do? I never objected to or protested his programmes as I did not want to go against people’s mandate, and maybe that is what my weakness is. I have lost three times here, and I believe voters will give me a chance this time. We are getting full support while campaigning.”