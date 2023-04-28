Udupi SVEEP Committee tries kayaking in the river backwaters to create voter awareness

April 28, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi District Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee resorted to a novel voter awareness campaign to attract young voters through kayaking in the backwaters of Seetha River near Saligrama town on Wednesday, April 27.

Led by Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, probationary IAS officer Yatish and others, the campaign began at the Kayaking Point, Parampalli, operated by Lokesh Mendon and Mithun Mendon. Wearing traditional Muttale (head gear made of dried areca plant leaf), the officials signed the plaque of oath on voting before getting into the waiting kayaks with necessary safety gear.

The backwaters from Parampalli till about Kota Padukare, with maximum depth of about 4-5 ft, features thick mangrove forests. With over 40 kayaks moving in tandem through the mangroves, the campaign went on for about half an hour. Displaying the voter awareness plaque on the water, the kayaks lined up to display the date of voting (May 10) on the backwaters. Yakshagana headgear models were placed all along the kayaking route as an added attraction.

The officials administered the oath of voting to students of Manuru Padukare College who came on kayaks to the spot while balloons scribbled with the voting date were released to the air.

DC Kurma Rao said voter awareness was created through a novel method using kayaking. Tourist places attract young voters in large numbers and campaigns such as the one conducted on Wednesday could encourage many people to actively participate in electioneering and cast their vote.

About 4 km stretch of Seetha backwaters offers an ideal location for kayaking in the absence of strong currents. Thick mangroves all along the route add to the attraction and also provide the required shade. With shallow waters having depth of just 4-5 ft, kayaking would be safe in the location, according to kayak operators.