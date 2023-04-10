Udupi SVEEP Committee to motivate NRI voters to cast vote on May 10

April 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee in Udupi district wants to motivate natives of the district, working and pursuing education abroad, to come and vote on May 10. It is chalking out some programmes in this regard as part of its initiative to ensure that the voting percentage in the district went up by at least 10% this time, according to H. Prasanna, the Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat who also heads the SVEEP Committee.

The committee will hold a virtual meeting with the representatives of socio-cultural organisations active abroad to create awareness in this regard. The parents of those voters who are residing in their native places in the district will be asked to write a letter to their children asking them to fly back for voting next month. The committee will ask the parents to mention in their letter to their children how well the schools where they had studied are decorated for the D-day.

According to Mr. Prasanna, there are 128 enrolled NRI voters from the district. But there are more voters from the district abroad who have not enrolled as NRI voters. The natives of the district settled, working or studying abroad are interested to know the developments in their native district. They will be prompted to vote.

He said that the voter turnout in the last Assembly election in the district stood at 78.86%.