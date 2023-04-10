HamberMenu
Udupi MLA confident of BJP fielding him as candidate again

The five-time MLA from Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty deciding not to contest will have no bearing on the selection of the candidate from Udupi Assembly constituency, says K. Raghupathi Bhat

April 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Monday, April 10.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Monday, April 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The three-time Udupi MLA, K. Raghupathi Bhat from the BJP, said on Monday, April 10, that he is confident that the party will field him again from Udupi Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to press persons in Udupi, Mr. Bhat said that his candidature was finalised for the last Assembly election based on his works for the development of constituency and not any other criteria. Winnability factor and hardwork done in the constituency are the criteria for the selection of candidates. Hence, there is no link to the speculations doing the rounds that if a Brahmin candidate is fielded from Kundapur Assembly constituency Mr. Bhat will lose his chance of contesting from Udupi, he said.

The five-time MLA from Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty deciding not to contest will have no bearing on the selection of the candidate from Udupi Assembly constituency, Mr. Bhat said.

‘‘Caste does not play vital role while selecting candidates in the coastal region,” said Mr. Bhat.

The MLA said that Udupi constituency has less number of Brahmin voters when compared to Billavas, Bunts, Mogaveeras and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe voters. Notwithstanding it, people elected him (Mr. Bhat who is a Brahmin). It revealed that people in the coastal belt kept case aside while voting. People from all communities supported him in the last elections, the MLA said.

