ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi district witnesses 3,942 senior citizens exercising franchise from home

May 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

104-year-old Vidwan Angadimaru Krishna Bhat, Poorvashrama father of Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, casts postal ballet at his residence in Pakshikere under Moodbidri Assembly Constituency on Monday, May 1, near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

As many as 3,942 senior citizens, aged above 80, out of 4,060 persons who had opted for home franchise, have exercised their voting right in Udupi district for the May 10 elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M. Kurma Rao told reporters at in Udupi on Monday, May 8, that 52 senior citizens had died after expressing their desire to caste vote from home, 63 were not available at home even after two visits of polling officials and three refused to cast vote.

Byndoor constituency had the highest number of registration (1007) and voting (979), followed by 903 and 878 in Karkala, 852 and 832 in Kundapura, 800 and 772 in Udupi and 498 registration and 481 voting in Kaup constituencies. The overall home voting by senior citizens in the district was 97%, Mr. Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, 99% of the physically challenged persons who had registered for home voting exercised their franchise in the district. Of the 756 registered voters, 750 cast their votes, 205 out of 205 in Karkala constituency, 200 out of 202 in Byndoor, 136 ou;t of 139 in Udupi, 107 out of 108 in Kaup and 102 out of 102 in Udupi constituency. Three each had died and were not available during officials’ visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US