Two trips of Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan special trains from Karnataka cancelled after Election Commission denies permission

April 16, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The trips scheduled for April 14 and 28 have been cancelled

The Hindu Bureau

A glimpses of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Delhi at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Denial of permission by the Election Commission has forced the Karnataka Government to cancel two trips of Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan special trains for pilgrims. The department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments in a press release stated that as per the directions of the Commission, two trips scheduled on April 14 and 28 have been cancelled.

The department had started accepting bookings from March 25 through the portal of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

After the model code of conduct came into effect, the State government had approached the Election Commission seeking permission to operate the train to Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagaraj from various points in the state. The Election Commission directed the State government to immediately stop the booking for the scheduled trips. The Commission had imposed a model code of conduct with effect from March 29.  

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train from Bengaluru. The State Government tied up with IRCTC to provide the service. As per the decision of the State Government, a special discount of ₹5,000 was offered per person booking the tickets. The eight-day journey costs ₹20,000 per person.  

