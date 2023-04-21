ADVERTISEMENT

Two out of 98 nominations rejected

April 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two out of 98 nominations filed from nine Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district were rejected after scrutiny of papers here on Friday.

The papers of Bharati Manikanth Rathod, who filed her nomination as BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency on Thursday, was rejected as her husband Manikanth Rathod had already filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Ms. Bharati’s nomination is reportedly a precautionary measure, in case Mr. Manikanth’s nomination got rejected by the election authorities. Mr. Manikanth’s name is involved in multiple cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the election authorities also rejected the nomination of Noorjahan Begum, who filed her nominations on AAP from Kalaburagi North constituency. Her nomination was rejected as another candidature Syed Sajjad Ali had already filed his nomination as AAP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US