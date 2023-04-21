HamberMenu
Two out of 98 nominations rejected

April 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two out of 98 nominations filed from nine Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district were rejected after scrutiny of papers here on Friday.

The papers of Bharati Manikanth Rathod, who filed her nomination as BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency on Thursday, was rejected as her husband Manikanth Rathod had already filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Ms. Bharati’s nomination is reportedly a precautionary measure, in case Mr. Manikanth’s nomination got rejected by the election authorities. Mr. Manikanth’s name is involved in multiple cases.

Similarly, the election authorities also rejected the nomination of Noorjahan Begum, who filed her nominations on AAP from Kalaburagi North constituency. Her nomination was rejected as another candidature Syed Sajjad Ali had already filed his nomination as AAP candidate.

