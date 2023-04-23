Two IPS officers transferred

April 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two senior IPS officers have been transferred from their present postings, in view of their close relatives filing nominations in the ongoing Assembly elections.

S. Girish, who was DCP, Whitefield, has been replaced by Dharmender Kumar Meena, and C.B. Ryshyanth, who was SP, Davangere, has been replaced by Dr. Arun K. While Mr. Girish is related to Congress candidate K.N. Rajanna, Mr. Ryshyanth is related to BJP candidate Munirathna.

Manoj Kumar Meena, CEO, Karnataka, said the two officers have been transferred on the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI).