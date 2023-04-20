Two former Congress MLAs in coastal Karnataka turn rebels; one files nomination as Independent candidate and another contests from JD(S)

April 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Congress ministers B. Ramanath Rai (Bantwal) and U.T. Khader (Mangauru) were among the candidates who filed their nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the coastal Karnataka, on the last day of filing nominations on Thursday, April 20. Two former Congress MLAs, who did not get the Congress ticket, turned rebels and filed nominations — one as an Independent and another as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.

In Mangaluru City North, former Congress MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava to whom the Congress denied the ticket, quit the party and filed his papers as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. In Kumta in Uttara Kannada, former Congress MLA Sharada Mohan Shetty who did not get the Congress ticket to contest turned rebel and filed her papers as an Independent candidate.

Others who filed their papers were former MLA J.R. Lobo (Congress - Mangaluru City South), Inayat Ali (Congress - Mangaluru City North), Yashpal Suvarna (BJP- Udupi), Asha Thimmappa Gowda (BJP – Puttur) and Satish Kumpala (BJP-Mangaluru).

Mr. Rai is facing the election from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada for the ninth consecutive time. He had the lost elections twice in 2004 and 2018. He made it to the Legislative Assembly in 1985, 1989, 1994, 1999, 2008 and in 2013. Speaking to press persons at B.C. Road after filing his papers, Mr. Rai said that it will be his last election and he will allow youths to contest in the future elections.

Khader contesting for the fifth time

Mr. Khader is facing the election from the erstwhile Ullal (now Mangaluru) constituency in Dakshina Kannada for the fifth consecutive time. His first entry to the Legislative Council was through 2007 by-election after his father U.T. Fareed died while being MLA. He won the three elections later in 2008, 2013 and in 2018.

In Kumta, Ms. Shetty was elected to the Assembly as the Congress candidate in 2013. She lost the election as the Congress candidate to the BJP in 2018. Though she was a strong contender to contest from the Congress this time the party denied her ticket and chose Niveditha Alva, son of senior Congress leader, former Union minister and Governor, Margaret Alva. Another Congress leader Shivananda Hegde, who also turned rebel and filed his papers as an Independent and later withdrew it on Wednesday, has extended his support to Ms. Shetty to contest against Mr. Alva.

Mr. Ali, Mr. Suvarna, Ms. Gowda, Mr. Kumpala are novice candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.