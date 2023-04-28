Traffic restrictions in place for Home Minister’s campaign in the city on Saturday

April 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Movement of all vehicles will be barred on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on roads between Town Hall and PVS Circle where Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show will be held.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said movement of all vehicles, except those of leaders, will be barred on the Town Hall - Clock Tower - K.B. Katte – Hampankatta - K.S. Rao Road – M. Govinda Pai (Navabharat) Circle – PVS Circle route.

Barricades will be placed on Rao and Rao Cricle -Lady Goschen Hospital, Central Market – Lady Goschen Hospital, Central Market – Clock Tower, GHS Road – K.B. Katte, P.M. Road – K.S. Rao Road, Sharavu Temple – K.S. Rao Road, Lighthouse Hill – K.S. Rao Road, V.T. Road – Bishop House, Dongarakeri Road – M. Govinda Pai Circle, Sharada School – M. Govinda Pai Circle , Milagres Road – Hampankatta Junction, and Forum Mall – A.B. Shetty Circle road stretches.

Buses coming from Udupi to Mangaluru should move on Kottara Chowki-Nantoor- Shivabagh-Bendoorwell-Karavali Circle- Valencia- Mangaladevi route. Buses from Udupi going to KSRTC-Bejai have to move on Kottara Chowki-KPT-Battagudde-Bejai route.

Buses from Talapady to State Bank circle have to use Pumpwell Circle- Karavali Circle – Valencia-Mangaladevi route. Buses from KSRTC-Bejai have to move through Kuntikana to go either to Kottara or KPT.

All light motor vehicles going to State Bank from Kottara Chowki have to move on Ladyhill Junction – Mannagudde -Balaji Junction – Bunder Junction route. Vehicles going to Balmatta from Lalbagh have to move on Besant Junction – Jail Road – Karangalpady – Bunts Hostel – Mallikatta or through PVS Junction – Bunts Hostel -Mallikatta routes.