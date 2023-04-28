HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions in place for Home Minister’s campaign in the city on Saturday

April 28, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Movement of all vehicles will be barred on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on roads between Town Hall and PVS Circle where Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show will be held.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said movement of all vehicles, except those of leaders, will be barred on the Town Hall - Clock Tower - K.B. Katte – Hampankatta - K.S. Rao Road – M. Govinda Pai (Navabharat) Circle – PVS Circle route.

Barricades will be placed on Rao and Rao Cricle -Lady Goschen Hospital, Central Market – Lady Goschen Hospital, Central Market – Clock Tower, GHS Road – K.B. Katte, P.M. Road – K.S. Rao Road, Sharavu Temple – K.S. Rao Road, Lighthouse Hill – K.S. Rao Road, V.T. Road – Bishop House, Dongarakeri Road – M. Govinda Pai Circle, Sharada School – M. Govinda Pai Circle , Milagres Road – Hampankatta Junction, and Forum Mall – A.B. Shetty Circle road stretches.

Buses coming from Udupi to Mangaluru should move on Kottara Chowki-Nantoor- Shivabagh-Bendoorwell-Karavali Circle- Valencia- Mangaladevi route. Buses from Udupi going to KSRTC-Bejai have to move on Kottara Chowki-KPT-Battagudde-Bejai route.

Buses from Talapady to State Bank circle have to use Pumpwell Circle- Karavali Circle – Valencia-Mangaladevi route. Buses from KSRTC-Bejai have to move through Kuntikana to go either to Kottara or KPT.

All light motor vehicles going to State Bank from Kottara Chowki have to move on Ladyhill Junction – Mannagudde -Balaji Junction – Bunder Junction route. Vehicles going to Balmatta from Lalbagh have to move on Besant Junction – Jail Road – Karangalpady – Bunts Hostel – Mallikatta or through PVS Junction – Bunts Hostel -Mallikatta routes.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / ministers (government) / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.